Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya in the therapy room

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well at the BARC ratings and it is having a good TRP ratings and it entered the top five shows.

This week a lot has happened in the show where Ankita and Vicky had differences where even their rooms were changed. Abhishek as usual was having his tiff with everyone.

We also saw how KhanZaadi and Abhishek were getting close to each other but that also faded away and Munawar also had a fight with her.

Anurag and Arun also had a physical fight with each other where then Anurag and he also complained about Salman Khan targeting his fan clubs.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as Salman Khan would come and give an insight about how the week has gone and who has performed well and who would get praises and who wouldn’t.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Salman Khan calls Isha and Ankita in the therapy room and tells Isha that she needs buckle up her game as in the initial days she was seen because of Abhishek and Samarth but currently she is not seen anywhere because that story is died down, though she is seen solving other people’s problems she is not seen having a stand.

He also tells Ankita that she needs to stop going behind Vicky and asking him to be with him as his game is going on well and her game has died down and told him to concentrate on her game as she is not looking good at all in game.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ankita and Isha up their game post Salman Khan’s guidance.

