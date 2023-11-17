Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya in the therapy room

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted tomorrow and Salman Khan would come and given an insight about how the episode has been and which contestant has done better and who hasn’t.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 18:18
Salman

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well at the BARC ratings and it is having a good TRP ratings and it entered the top five shows.

This week a lot has happened in the show where Ankita and Vicky had differences where even their rooms were changed. Abhishek as usual was having his tiff with everyone.

We also saw how KhanZaadi and Abhishek were getting close to each other but that also faded away and Munawar also had a fight with her.

Anurag and Arun also had a physical fight with each other where then Anurag and he also complained about Salman Khan targeting his fan clubs.

ALSO READ :Exciting! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav gives a glimpse of his new project, says “Surprise Soon”

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as Salman Khan would come and give an insight about how the week has gone and who has performed well and who would get praises and who wouldn’t.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Salman Khan calls Isha and Ankita in the therapy room and tells Isha that she needs buckle up her game as in the initial days she was seen because of Abhishek and Samarth but currently she is not seen anywhere because that story is died down, though she is seen solving other people’s problems she is not seen having a stand.

He also tells Ankita that she needs to stop going behind Vicky and asking him to be with him as his game is going on well and her game has died down and told him to concentrate on her game as she is not looking good at all in game.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ankita and Isha up their game post Salman Khan’s guidance.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read-Exciting! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav gives a glimpse of his new project, says “Surprise Soon”

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 Alizeh Agnihotri Sahil Mehta Zeyn Shaw Prasanna Bisht TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 18:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Oh No! Tiff Between Ankush and Satya
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Major Twist!Preeti agrees to let go of the houseboat
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Yay! Hina Khan bags Reliance Entertainment’s next project titled ‘Qahar’
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated actors on television today.She rose to fame with her stint in Yeh...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya in the therapy room
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well at the BARC ratings and it is having a good TRP ratings and it...
Imlie! Upcoming Drama! Amma Ji asks Agastya to take Imlie out of the house, after finding out the truth about her past!
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the...
Recent Stories
Khichdi
Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Congrats: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin becomes a TRP topper yet again; here's what goes into making the show a superhit!
Abhishek
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Twitter fans come out in support of Khaanzaadi, and lash out at Abhishek Kumar for trying to ‘make a fake love angle’!
Imlie
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Imlie enters top two shows;Anupmaa drops to the fourth position, GHKKPM tops the list, followed by Imlie, TMD, Anupamaa and Bigg Boss
Sweetu
Exclusive! It gets a challenging as the show airs seven days a week: Sweetu Panjwani on shooting for Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Kunal
Exclusive: Kunal to meet prospective brides for marriage in Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Digvijay
Exclusive! The writing is getting better and the filming is done on a big scale: Digvijay Purohit on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si