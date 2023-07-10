Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Ankita Lokhande and KhanZaadi have a huge argument; the singer taunts Ankita on doing serials on television

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, KhaaZaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

Ankita Lokhande is a very subtle and mature player of Bigg Boss as she doesn’t get into major fights unnecessarily.

But yesterday, we did see how Bigg Boss had called Ankita in the therapy room and told her about KhanZaadi and Sonali’s fight and how for no reason they are fighting just to be seen on the show.

In the upcoming episode, Ankita and KhanZaadi would have a major fight and showdown in the show, where the singer would tell Ankita that she cannot do serials because she cannot act and Ankita takes it the other way around and she questions her what she means by doing serial.

Then Ankita also replies back to her and tells her that because of TV actors like her people like KhaanZaadi is seen.

KhaanZaadi is seen picking up unnecessary fights on the show and the contestants are seen talking about her.

In yesterday’s episode we saw she had a fight with Munawar where he also lost his cool but then realised that one shouldn’t argue with her.

Well, it seems like the fight is going to go a long way and things are not going to be sorted between KhanZaadi and Ankita.

In this fight who do you think is wrong?

Do let us know in the comments below.

