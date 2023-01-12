Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Anurag Dobhal changes his stance again refuses to leave the house says "Will stay and win the game for my fans"

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top 5 shows on television and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house.

We did see the problems are still rising from Ankita and Vicky’s side where the makers had to call their mothers to sort the differences between them.

We also saw Manara and KhanZaadi having issues with Ankita and how such a huge fight happened between the two.

But the one thing that keeps happening in the house is Anurag's complaint against Bigg Boss and Salman Khan for being biased towards her certain contestants and always targeting his fans.

For this many times Bigg Boss has lashed out at him and taunted him that if he has so many problems with the show and the makers he is most welcomed to leave the show but the YouTuber refuses to do so.

The "Weekend Ka Vaar" is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience gets to know which contestant has done well and who hasn't.

This "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode Salman Khan won't be hosting and Karan Johar will be hosting the episode.

We have seen how Karan used to host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and how blunt and frank he used to be.

In the upcoming episode, Karan Johar will address this matter to Anurag and will tell him that the team and the makers of the show have discussed with his team about the legal aspects that the decision whether he wants to stay in the house or not is completely his decision to stay in the house or not.

Anurag in return tells him that he would like to stay in the house and would want to win the show for his people.

Karan then will tell him his purely his decision then he cannot complain about how Bigg Boss is playing the game and taking sides of certain contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see the post thus would Anurag change and play the game and would stop grabbing about Bigg Boss and the makers of the show.

