Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Isha Malviya questions Abhihsek to why he didn't work for their relationship

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting interesting with the wild entries and especially with Samarth Jurel there is a big twist in Isha and Abhishek's relationship.

We did see during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode how Samarth entered the house, what chaos had begun as Abhishek broke down as he couldn’t see Isha with anyone else and how the entire housemates tried to pacify him.

At first Isha denied being in a relationship with Samarth and said that they are only good friends but then later on at night she said that she made a mistake as she saw him all of a sudden and hence she didn’t accept that he was her current boyfriend and she apologizes.

Abhishek is heartbroken and he doesn’t know how to see them together because he had felt that there would be some hope of him mending his relationship with Isha.

Now in the new promo of the show Isha is seen questioning Abhishek about why he didn’t fight for their relationship and that’s when the actor says that he didn’t like her doing certain things so she should have changed.

Isha tells him that if he liked her so much he should have worked more hard on the relationship and not let her go and when she asks him what he wants now, he tells everything is over.

The housemates would tell Abhishek to move on as he doesn’t deserve this kind of behavior.

Well, it will be interesting to see how their relationship will go from here.

