Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav extends support to Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI : Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

The actor was seen in a brief segment on the reality show “ Temptation Island” where he hosted a short portion.

In the recent episode we did see how Isha and Samarth mocked Abhishek about his mental health and they provoked him to that extent that he slapped Samarth which was wrong as per Bigg Boss rules.

Bigg Boss will ask Ankita if she feels that Abhishek needs to stay in the house after what he did, to which the actress said “Yes” and he was evicted from the house.

Now Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has come out and supported Abhishek where he has said “I extend my support to Abhishek as the things that were told to him about his mental health is wrong and of course what Abhishek did is not acceptable, but also putting tissue paper and blanket on someone is not right. Abhishek is a good at heart and he is better than the rest of the contestants, he shouldn’t be evicted and should be brought back”

Well, there is no doubt that post this incident Abhihshek has become a favorite of many and is getting support from everywhere.

