Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Salman Khan in the new promo hints on how Couples will be put to test and how Bigg Boss will be partial to a few contestants

Bigg Boss Season 17 will be beginning soon and the contestants are almost locked for the show. In the new promo Salman Khan has revealed what would be the theme of the show.
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost the celebrities are locked for the new season. 

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles. 

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik abs Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

In the new promo of the show Salman Khan revealed how this year the couples who are contestants will put through tests they will have to go through a lot to survive in the show. 

He also hinted on how Bigg Boss will be partial to certain contestants and will guide and give them special powers. 

Whereas some contestants will be tested on their strength where they will be given task that needs to be fulfilled. 

Well, seems like the upcoming season is going to be very interesting with the new concept. 

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023, it will air on Colors on weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekend at 9 : 00 pm. 

The fans are excited for the new season and can't wait to see who the contestants would be. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?)

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

