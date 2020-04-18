Bigg Boss: Shehnaaz questions Paras’ loyalty

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz has bagged a special place in the audience’s hearts. She managed to make a place in their hearts for her entertainment quotient and child-like innocence.

The model-singer is known as Punjabi Ki Katrina since the TV reality show.

Shehnaaz loves being called Katrina Kaif and emerged as third runner up of the show.

Shehnaaz and Siddarth’s pair was loved by the audience and till today they miss seeing them on screen. But as we know Shehnaaz initially was attracted to Paras.

But he always took her as a friend and showed his loyalties towards Mahira. We came across a video where we can see Shehnaaz and Arti discussing Paras and how loyal he can be.

Shehnaaz tells Arti that Paras cannot be trusted, but she does have a soft corner for him. To which Arti replies that she also cannot trust him and she has told him this.

Shehnaaz further says that one can come to know who will be loyal and who won’t and who can be your true friend and she knows that Paras can never be a friend.

But Paras proved them wrong as he stood by Mahira and proved his loyalty and friendship on the show.

No doubt that this season was the most successful season of all time where Siddarth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show and Asim Riyaz was the first runner up.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.