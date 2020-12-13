Bigg Boss: Ultimate Scream Queens of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss runs high on sky-rocketing tempers and ballistic ego. It is the loud volume of contestants that catches the eye of fans, who lose interest if things are happy and boring.

IANS has listed the most high-pitched contestants across the seasons, in reverse chronological order.

Rubina Dilaik

Television world's big star Rubina has made it to the top four along with husband Abhinav Shukla. You could tag her the Screeching Banshee of the season if you wish, as all she has done worth a note is scream, shout and yell. From Rahul Vaidya to Nikki Tamboli to Kavita Kaushik, no one has been spared of Rubina's fire.

Asim Riaz

Stepping into the season 13 house, he won fans instantly with his chocolaty looks and perfect body. The reason he features in the list is because his fights with Sidharth Shukla would be termed epic. Asim had a hyper temper and was known for raising his voice with fellow contestants during tasks and fights at the drop of a hat.

Priyanka Jagga Miuse

She was loud and atrocious and often filthy-mouthed on the 10th season. She was seen screaming and using explicit language on almost everyone. Her beef was mainly with fellow contestant Lopamudra Raut, and she was even seen screaming and making revelations about her miscarriage in the show. She was thrown out of Bigg Boss 10 by the show's host Salman Khan because of her behaviour.

Gautam Gulati

He won the eighth season but he gets the tag of being the Scream Stud. Remember the task where Karishma Tanna poured red chilli powder on him? He yelled at her as well as at Bigg Boss. However, he did not give up or leave the task midway.

Pooja Misshra

She took screaming and fighting to a new level in Bigg Boss history during her stint on season five. From pushing people to breaking things, she fought her way to survival as long as she was on the show. Her frequent targets were Siddharth, Shraddha, Maheck and Shonali.

Dolly Bindra

She should be crowned the Scream Queen of Bigg Boss history. The moment she came into the show she was seen raising her voice at Shweta Tiwari. She then had a brawl with Veena Malik and a major high-pitched showdown with Manoj Tiwari over the episodes. She often repeated the line "baap pe jaana nahin", which became popular on the show.