Bigg Boss16 fame Archana Gautam gears up for a nail-biting adventure in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 10:03
Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' makes a roaring comeback with its adrenaline-packed 13th edition. What’s new is that it’s bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges! This season promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. Get ready for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the gutsy Archana Gautam, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Are you ready to witness the thrill of a lifetime? 

Excited about stepping aboard the stunt-based show, Bigg Boss16 fame Archana says, “I am overwhelmed by the love and support of my fans, and I'm thrilled to be back on the screen with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. My time in Bigg Boss 16 taught me the value of bravery and perseverance, and I am ready to bring that same never-say-die spirit to this new challenge. With my humour and wit, I hope to entertain the audience and inspire them to push beyond their limits. I am excited to embark on this journey and emerge victorious!"

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.

