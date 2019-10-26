News

BiggBoss13: Salman Khan ABUSES Siddharth Dey!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 12:54 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a controversial show and the reality project has already at its peak wit the way the contestants are participating in the tasks.

From hurling abuses to women allegating men and even threating to slam them with #metoo, the contestants will have to justify whatever they do in the entire week in front of Salman Khan. As the Weekend Ka Vaar will air in the next few hours, a promo of Salman Khan scolding contestants badly is going viral. According to a report in SpotBoyE, Salman Khan can be seen abusing Siddharth Dey as he scolds him for her behviour with women.

He also shouts at Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Keep reading this space for more updates.  

Tags > Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, Weekend ka Vaar, Siddharth Dey, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Aalesha
Aalesha
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

past seven days