BiggBoss13: Salman Khan ABUSES Siddharth Dey!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a controversial show and the reality project has already at its peak wit the way the contestants are participating in the tasks.

From hurling abuses to women allegating men and even threating to slam them with #metoo, the contestants will have to justify whatever they do in the entire week in front of Salman Khan. As the Weekend Ka Vaar will air in the next few hours, a promo of Salman Khan scolding contestants badly is going viral. According to a report in SpotBoyE, Salman Khan can be seen abusing Siddharth Dey as he scolds him for her behviour with women.

He also shouts at Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Keep reading this space for more updates.