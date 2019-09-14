Bihar's Sanoj Raj becomes 1st crorepati of KBC 11

Contestant Sanoj Raj from Bihar couldn't get the right answer to the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore, but he is still thrilled about being the first crorepati on the 11th season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

An IAS aspirant, Sanoj is currently based in Delhi, preparing for his UPSC exams. His interests lie in policy-making and implementation. He wants to make policies regarding health and environment.

When Sanoj faced the question that would win him one crore rupees, the 25-year-old, despite knowing the answer, used the last remaining lifeline.

When Big B asked why he chose the lifeline when he knew the answer, Sanoj said that since he wouldn't be able to use the lifeline for the Rs 7-crore question, he thought he might as well use it rather than let it go waste.

"I am feeling ecstatic on this win. It's a landmark moment in my life and I only intend to move further hereon to achieve many more milestones. I believe hard work, passion and dedication towards your goals will make process of achieving them a lot more enjoyable," Sanoj said.

"At present my joy is short-lived as I am focusing on my UPSC exams which as scheduled starting next week," he added.