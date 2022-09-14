Binaiferr Kohli shares why Hindi Diwas is important

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 11:49
Binaiferr Kohli shares why Hindi Diwas is important

MUMBAI: Binaiferr Kohli, who has produced a wide variety of shows under Edit II along with Sanjay Kohli, is quite happy that we have Hindi Day/Hindi Diwas which is on 14th September. She says, "Hindi is our mother tongue and we have produced shows in Hindi only. I must say the  significance of Hindi cannot be denied in our lives even to express our emotions. We use Hindi often and specially in our day to day life.”

On being asked what is her favourite hindi phrase, she says, "Nazariya Badla Toh Nazare Badle" . She further adds, "karma comes calling and the power of karma can't be denied. We must do good deeds and be clean in our mind and heart. We all have one life and we must make the most of it. Our company believes in clean subtle comedy and the sole objective is to entertain viewers and bring a smile on their faces. I have heard in lockdown people even watched reruns of "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" to keep themselves happy. Also, since we are catering to the Indian audience our shows have some best Hindi dialogues.”

Binaiferr Kohli Hindi Diwas Sanjay Kohli Nazariya Badla Toh Nazare Badle Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Instagram TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 11:49

