Binaiferr Kohli on the secret behind the success of her comedy shows: Dedicated hard work, innovative ideas, and our talented and quirky creative team

MUMBAI: Showmakers Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli have redefined comedy on the tube over the years. Their successful shows include "Family No 1, FIR, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, May I come in Madam, and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Binaiferr says they are content for being able to entertain their viewers. And, one wonders what is the secret formula behind this steady & repetitive success.

“The success formula for comedy shows of ours is really hard work, innovative ideas, our talented and quirky creative team who are the best at what they do,” she says.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai has been honoured in almost every award show. Binaiferr is happy with the compliments coming their way. She also reveals how they always create a good bank of episodes, which helps.

Elaborating on how they work, she adds, “Once you have worked really hard, setting the base and the characters, what the character will do and not do, then you think of new funny plots. It's really hard work to sustain it and retain it. It's been getting awards in almost every award show. I feel good and inspired as well as rewarded. My team feels validated because they have done such hard work, from the star cast to the creatives to direction to makeup to light, sets, everybody. I feel good to have a team, who are putting in so much effort to make a good project together. They also have a good bank of episodes ready. Sanjay Ji and I are very committed to our planning. To be there for a channel which has been there for us, so we feel we should not stress them, we should have a good bank so that during COVID the channel does not go through any stress. If anybody falls ill on the set they are not pulled out faster, they can rest and rejuvenate and then resume work. All these in the times of COVID is very important to have a bank so that people have enough time to rest.”

Binaiferr shares that her inspiration in comedy is her creative team. She has only good things to say about them.

“They are the ones who have accepted every award, sustained and worked hard all these years. They and most of my starcast are really my inspiration, I look up to them on how to do my work smoothly,” adds Binaiferr, who enjoys watching comedies and thrillers.

Talking about her all-time favourite comedy films and actors, she says, “My favourite comedy films are Hera Pheri starring Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna, as well as the one with Paresh Raval, Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty. I also like Satte Pe Satta. Shri Amitabh Bachchanji has done some great comedy films and so has Akshay Kumar. I liked Uday Chopra in Dhoom, he was very real in the film.”