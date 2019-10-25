News

Bipasha comes in SUPPORT of her and Karan Singh Grover’s friend Arti Singh in Bigg Boss 13

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 01:51 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is gaining immense popularity.

The house is divided into two clear groups led by Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai.

The audience has also started aligning their loyalties with their favourite contestants on social media.

Friends and family of the contestants are also supporting them.

Arti Singh is quite close to Karan Singh Grover, as she dated KSG’s bestie Ayaaz Khan for around three years. However, even after Arti and Ayyaz broke up, Arti maintained her thick friendship with KSG and Bipasha.

Bipasha took to Instagram to support their friend in Bigg Boss 13.

Bipasha wrote, '@artisingh5 is a very good human being first ... braved a lot in her life... and is fiercely loyal. These traits are rare in people in today’s life. Help a good person grow. Please support her and vote to save her in #bb13 @colorstv #biggboss13.'

See the post.

Whom are you rooting for in Bigg Boss 13?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Karan Singh Grover, Arti Singh, Bipasha, Siddharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Ayaaz Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Juhi
Juhi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days