Bipasha comes in SUPPORT of her and Karan Singh Grover’s friend Arti Singh in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is gaining immense popularity.



The house is divided into two clear groups led by Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai.



The audience has also started aligning their loyalties with their favourite contestants on social media.



Friends and family of the contestants are also supporting them.



Arti Singh is quite close to Karan Singh Grover, as she dated KSG’s bestie Ayaaz Khan for around three years. However, even after Arti and Ayyaz broke up, Arti maintained her thick friendship with KSG and Bipasha.



Bipasha took to Instagram to support their friend in Bigg Boss 13.



Bipasha wrote, '@artisingh5 is a very good human being first ... braved a lot in her life... and is fiercely loyal. These traits are rare in people in today’s life. Help a good person grow. Please support her and vote to save her in #bb13 @colorstv # biggboss13 .'



