Birthday Special : 5 times Karishma Tanna taught us how to live life KING SIZE!

21 Dec 2019 06:06 PM

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna has transformed into a regal goddess-like diva in the past few years.

She was always well maintained and has glowing skin, a fit body, and an awe-worthy personality. Karishma is one of those is actresses who has worked extremely hard to reach where she is today. 

She is well known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha, and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was a contestant and first runner-up also participated in Bigg Boss in 2014 and appeared in other reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

 She was most loved in her previous shows Naagin and Qayamat Ki Raat we look forward to seeing her in Khatron Ke Khiladi! After her Bollywood debut in Grand Masti, she starred in Sanjay Dutt's biopic film Sanju opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Today as she celebrates her birthday, we take a look through all the social media posts through which she teaches us how to live life king size! 

Inspired yet? 

