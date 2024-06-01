Birthday Special: Imlie actor Karan Vohra throws a bash as he celebrates his birthday with close friends!

Karan gained massive fame with his stint in the Star Plus show Imlie 2 alongside Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor. He will also be seen in a webseries titled Naam Namak Nishan which will premiere on Amazon Mini.
Karan

MUMBAI: Karan Vohra who we have seen in projects like Krishna Chali London, gained massive fame with his stint in the Star Plus show Imlie 2 alongside Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor.

He will also be seen in a webseries titled Naam Namak Nishan which will premiere on Amazon Mini. 



The Imlie star recently announced that his wife and he are pregnant with twins and the industry joined in jubilation to celebrate the news. The couple was married in 2012 and now, decided to extend their family. He also threw a baby shower for his heavily pregnant wife Bella Vohra and the two look so much in love and happy over the fact that their family is growing!

The actor embraced fatherhood by welcoming twin baby boys.

Karan Vohra had revealed that his wife had told him the news one week after he bagged Imlie and when he was in Mumbai. He said that it was like a double bonanza for him as he was going to be a father and work had taken off as well.

While everything is sailing smoothly in Karan’s life, he is having a ball of a time as he rang in his birthday last night.

Karan threw a party which was attended by close friends and he seemed to be all smiles. Karan took to his social media handle to share the same.

Take a look:

TellyChakkar wishes Karan the best of birthday and a blessed new year! 



Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

