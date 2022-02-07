Blame Game! This is how Sanjeeda Shaikh reacts to Aamir Ali’s accusations of not letting him meet their 3-year-old daughter

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012 after being in a long relationship following which they had a daughter Arya, but unfortunately the duo announced their separation early this year

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 11:51
MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh has been separated from Aamir Ali this year in January. The couple mutually parted ways and it was reported that they will be co-parenting their three-year-old daughter Arya. But, as per the latest media reports, Aamir Ali has accused Sanjeeda has stopped co-parenting and is not letting Aamir meet their three-year-old daughter Arya. However, Sanjeeda recently opened up about not letting ex-husband Aamir Ali meet their three-year-old daughter Arya.

Also Read: Sad! Power couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of togetherness

A close source revealed, "Sanjeeda is not letting Aamir meet their daughter. It’s been almost nine months since he met her. Also, he seems to have given up pursuing it as well. He doesn’t wish to fight on this anymore". On the other hand, Sanjeeda was quoted saying, "As for the rumours, I’d just say, as a single parent, I’m doing everything to give my daughter the best of the best. To bring her up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that."

Sanjeeda and Aamir were the most loving couple and their separation broke millions of hearts. "I would not want to comment on this. I am just focusing on making my child feel proud of my work and that will happen soon," she concluded. Sanjeeda was one of the popular actresses on television.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Sanjeeda Shaikh Aamir Ali divorce FIR Ek Hasina Thi Nach Baliye Naxalbari Sarojini Navrangi Re Black Widows TellyChakkar
