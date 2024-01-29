Bollywood Divas Slaying the Black Saree in a Symphony of Styles

Kiara

MUMBAI: The allure of a black saree is timeless, and certain actresses have effortlessly elevated this classic look to new heights. These women not only excel in their craft but also have a distinctive flair for carrying off the black saree with elegance and grace. Let's take a look at five actresses who have truly aced the black saree look, becoming trendsetters in the realm of fashion and style.

Kiara Advani

The Queen of versatility Kiara Advani styled her simple yet elegant Manish Malhotra see through black saree with a low cut blouse with a  sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a traditional gold necklace with green beads and a small bindi to complete the look. 

Deepika Padukone

The only thing better than a little black dress is a traditional black saree. Deepika Padukone won our hearts in her all black monochromatic saree with gold borders that stood out! The actress coupled it with a full sleeves 'bandhgala' blouse , enhancing its beauty with gold jhumkas.

Kriti Sanon

Glamming up like Diwali, Kriti Sanon's sheer black saree and gold blouse was utterly stunning. Kriti sizzled in the net saree with self work, completing her look with gold choker and studs. The perfect minimal makeup took the look beyond the ordinary.

Diana Penty

Opting for a silver on black look, Diana Penty looked exhilarating in her full sleeves blouse with twist, it had a collar and tie that stood out in the look. With statement diamond jewelry, she raised the level of her look. And her red lips were like cherry on top of a cake!

Janhavi Kapoor

Truly a saree brings out the real grace in a woman, and Janhavi Kapoor's look in this black saree and a black bindi are to die for! Her full sleeved embellished blouse and glowy bronze makeup make it hard to take our eyes off of her.
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 20:50

