Bollywood has lost a true legend, actors react to Rishi Kapoor’s death

MUMBAI: The news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise has left the entire country saddened. These actors express their grief on losing such as legend.

Aniruddh Dave: Mera Naam Joker is my favourite film, Amar Akbar, Anthony and D day are also great. I am still in the shock of Irrfan Khan's demise, and now Rishi Kapoor has also passed away. It breaks my heart.

Vijayendra Kumeria: It is so shocking to hear this. This is another loss to our industry. He was a versatile actor and was so natural when it came to acting. His romantic roles will always be remembered. His second inning was commendable. From the recent films, I loved his acting in Agneepath, Kapoor and sons, hum tum, Love Aaj Kal, Mulk, and many more. May his soul rest in peace.

Rishina Kandhari: With Irrfan and Rishi, Ji Bollywood has lost 2 brilliant gems. I had really looked up to both for acting tips from From Rishi Ji, I learnt comic timing. I’ve seen Amar Akbar Anthony at least 10 times and loved him in Chandani.

Amit Sarin: His death has left me so disturbed. May his soul rest in peace and strength to his family to go through this huge loss. He was the only actor to play a romantic hero for such a long period. It’s so difficult to pick just a few favourites where his films are concerned. I loved his Chandni and Karz. What a man and what a legend!

Shashank Vyas: He was the first chocolate hero, known for his romantic films. They all showed him at hill stations in pullovers and sweaters. Rishi Ji stared his second innings and was doing superb Films like Bobby, Karz, Do Duni Chaar, Bol Radha bol, Agneepath.

Arjun Bijlani: I am at a loss for words. I have grown up watching his films. He was the king of romance. From Karz, Chandni to Deewana to Bol Radha Bol, his performance won hearts. He will be missed forever.

Parull Chaudhry: I am totally shocked and numb. I don’t know what to say. I am still not over Irrfan Khan’s demise, and we received this heartbreaking news. I have watched so many films of his. We have lost a great actor, a great personality, a Zinda dil personality, he is a big loss to our industry. My most favourite films of his are Bobby and Rafu Chakkar.

Amal Sehrawat: It’s very sad, he had never been diplomatic in his conversation, always expressed his opinions very transparently. As an actor he has entertained us for so many years. My favourite films of him are Karz and D Day.

Sharad Malhotra: Rishi Kapoor defined romance. His smile and acting made him stand out and he delivered hits after hits. His Karz, Ye Vaada Raha and Sagar are unforgettable. May his soul rest in peace.

Mrunal Jain: It is a great loss to the industry. From his film Bobby to Sagar to Kapoor and Sons, nothing can be forgotten. The way he sang Chehra Hai Ya Chaand Khila in Saagar reflected great romance.

Jasmin Bhasin: It is a big loss to the industry. He was the epitome of romance and his films had unique flavour, be it Bobby, Saagar, Karz, or Vijay. Many heroines were launched opposite him and he was considered lucky for all.

Sudipto Ballav: To begin with, this is completely disorienting that you wake up with two deaths, one after the other, in two days. I actually do not know how to react to this situation. Rishi Kapoor sir was the face of romantic Bollywood songs. My favourite movies are Karz, Damini, Bol Radha Bol I love the double role which he played in this movie, Amar Akbar Anthony. I also liked Mulk, Kapoor and Sons. I think Bollywood is going through the series of tragedy. I feel very sad and my heartfelt condolence to his family.

Kettan Singh: It is disheartening to know Rishi Kapoor is no more. He was so good at romance and comedy both. His smile did the magic in all his films. Bobby, Sagar, and Khel Khel Mein are unforgettable.

Adaa khan: It is very sad to have two actors die in two days. Rishi Kapoor made a perfect pair with his wife Neetu Singh on screen as well as offscreen. I like Rishi Kapoor's Chandani and Karz a lot and also Khel Khel Mein and Kabhi Kabhi.

Shweta Rohira: I am pretty shocked and sad, may his family has the strength to deal with this loss. The legend will always live with us through his movies. He was truly a romantic heartthrob. I have loved a lot of his movies Chandni and bobby obviously. But even Yeh Hai Jalwa is my favourite.

Rohitashv Gour: I don’t know what to say, it’s like the Indian film industry is damned. This is the worst time for all of us, 2020 is the worst year. Yesterday, we lost Irrfan Khan and today, Rishi Kapoor. It’s a very sad day and a very big loss to the industry. This is the time when we need to be optimistic. The worst part is that we even can’t go to see him for the last time. Rishi Kapoor has always been my favourite and no one can beat him when it comes to romance. I liked many of his films like Badalte Rishtey, Bobby, Chandni. He was a very energetic person. May his soul rest in peace.

Vikas Sethi: Two of such amazing people passing away is very sad. I don’t know what to say about Rishi Kapoor. The last picture I saw of him when Modi Ji said to clap hands for doctors, he was standing in his balcony and clapping. I am speechless, this is a very big loss to the industry. I like so many of his films such as Karz, Do Duni Chaar, Agneepath, Bobby and many more.