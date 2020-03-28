Bollywood legend Dharmendra reveals a college secret that will surely leave you stunned!

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has the legends of Indian music - Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as the judges and popular anchor, Maniesh Paul as the host. After Pyarelal ji, the next guest to make an appearance on the iconic show was the legend of Bollywood, Dharmendra. And with the actor taking us on a trip down memory lane, the shot for the episode was extra special!

Over the past few decades, we have all been entertained and enchanted with Dharmendra's movies. Be it his action-packed flicks or the ones that made us cry, he has always proved to one and all that he is an actor to reckon with! And while talking about a few incidents that changed him as a person, the actor disclosed a secret from his college days. “As the son of a teacher, my school life was a very disciplined one. I worked hard and aced my year-end exams. But college changed all of that,” the actor revealed. College life is a new experience for everyone, in fact, it is the first time that we understand what freedom really feels like. Pointing out the same point, Dharmendra mentioned, “My college life was filled with fun and frolic. However I am sad to admit this, but I paid no attention to my studies and my exam results reflected that." His results were so poor at one point, that the actor bribed the head boy of his college so that he did not send his marksheet to his father.

However, to the dismay of the actor, this set up was soon over and the truth was finally out! “Once, the head boy told me how he can no longer stop my marksheet registration sheet from being sent to my home”, the actor added. Dharmendra also revealed how he had a sudden realisation about what he was doing and how wrong it was! The veteran star disclosed, “I went home and told my mother everything. I felt immensely guilty for deceiving my father.” But after coming clean in front of his father, Dharmendra said that he felt a huge weight was lifted off his chest. Clearly, the actor also believes that honesty is the best policy!

With Bollywood’s legendary ‘He-Man’ a.k.a Dharmendra in the house, the viewers will surely have gala time, especially with his hot songs being sung by the supremely talented Li'l Champs. While Ananya and Dhani will deliver a spectacular duet performance on ‘Ab Ke Sajan’, Bobby and Gurkeerat's performance on ‘Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain’ will win everyone’s heart. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies, memories and surprises for the viewers!

