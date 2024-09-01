A Bollywood Singer To Grace The Lohri Festivities In The Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 18:31
Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI : 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience's excitement soaring by treating them to one or another twist in the episodes. These twists bring interesting turns for the audience in the story, leaving them craving more.

The current track revolves around Angad, who is miffed with Sahiba as she supports Garry in spite of his history. Celebrations are in full swing, as the Brar family is all set to celebrate the Lohri festivities. If speculations are to be believed, a Bollywood singer is to grace the Lohri functions in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. This Bollwyood singer will be playing cupid between Angad and Sahiba and resolving their issues. It would be exciting to see which singer will grace their presence on the show. While the show has been immensely loved by the audience, a large chunk of the audience is looking forward to watching which singer will be on the show. Just like you all, we also wonder who this Bollywood celebrity is!

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that brings with it a vibe of romance and euphoria that goes hand in hand with what the show offers for its viewers through its content. Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann only on Star Plus at 7 p.m.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Angad Sahiba Garry TellyChakkar
