A Bollywood Singer To Grace The Makar Sankranti Festivities In The Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Armaan

MUMBAI: Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on Indian television. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's legacy is carried forward by Samridhii Shukla ( Abhira) and Shehzada Dhami ( Armaan) . In the show, the family members are gearing up for the Makar Sankranti festivities. The current track revolves around the twisted equations of Abhira, Armaan, and Roohi, the emotional turmoil the trio is going through, and how they tackle this situation.

If speculations are to be believed, a Bollywood singer is to grace the festivities of Makar Sankranti in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It would be exciting to see which singer will grace their presence on the show. While the show has been immensely appreciated by the audience, a large chunk of the audience is looking forward to watching which singer will be on the show. As the show will see the entire cast assembled to celebrate the festival, it would definitely be a treat to relish the flavor of music added with a Bollywood singer. Well, not much has been revealed about the singer we can only wait and see who the singer is going to be. Just like you all, we also wonder who this Bollywood singer is!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus from Monday to Friday at 9.30 p.m. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi.

