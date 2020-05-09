This Bollywood superstar lifted Neha Kakkar in his arms

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more.

Neha recently grabbed the headlines as there were rumours of her tying the knot with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan has been doing rounds.

The singer is not only a judge on Indian Idol but she also was the judge on another singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.

We know many Bollywood celebrities come on the show to promote their movie and Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had come and graced the show.

We came across a video where you can see Neha Kakkar requesting Ranbir to dance with her and Ranbir then lifts Neha Kakkar in his arms .

Neha is also seen telling Ranbir that she is his fan and loves his body of work. Post the performance Neha says that her dream has come true.

Well, there is no doubt that Ranbir has a lot of female fans crushing on him and who wants to marry him and Neha Kakkar is one of them.

Today, Neha’s every song is a chartbuster hit and is loved by one and all.

