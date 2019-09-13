News

Bollywood's legend Dharmendra sheds tears on the sets of COLORS’ Dance Deewane

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 05:16 PM

The upcoming episode of  COLORS’ Dance Deewane will witness the three generations of the Deol family grace the stage. While the audience and the contestants were thrilled and happy about seeing the legend walk the stage, there was also a moment where the emotional side of the ‘He-Man’ was revealed.

The contestants of the show paid a grand tribute to the actor, who we have all grown up watching and admiring. They performed a musical depicting Dharmendra’s journey, his struggles and achievements which got  him emotional. While the nostalgia kicked in, it also got the legend Dharmendra emotional and he broke down in tears of joy. Unable to contain himself, he thanked COLORS and Dance Deewane, with a for creating this magical moment that took him down the  memory lane. 

An emotional and a proud son, Sunny Deol stood by his father holding his hands while grandson Karan Deol ran from the other end of the stage to hug his grandfather with pride. Karan also thanked his grandfather for making him  the man he has become today and playing a major part in shaping him as an actor.

To witness this moment, stay tuned to Dance Deewane, every Saturday & Sunday 9:00 pm onwards, only on COLORS!

Tags > Bollywood's legend, Dharmendra, sheds tears, Colors, Dance Deewane, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman...

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman and Babita in Patiala Babes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth

past seven days