Bollywood's legend Dharmendra sheds tears on the sets of COLORS’ Dance Deewane

The upcoming episode of COLORS’ Dance Deewane will witness the three generations of the Deol family grace the stage. While the audience and the contestants were thrilled and happy about seeing the legend walk the stage, there was also a moment where the emotional side of the ‘He-Man’ was revealed.

The contestants of the show paid a grand tribute to the actor, who we have all grown up watching and admiring. They performed a musical depicting Dharmendra’s journey, his struggles and achievements which got him emotional. While the nostalgia kicked in, it also got the legend Dharmendra emotional and he broke down in tears of joy. Unable to contain himself, he thanked COLORS and Dance Deewane, with a for creating this magical moment that took him down the memory lane.

An emotional and a proud son, Sunny Deol stood by his father holding his hands while grandson Karan Deol ran from the other end of the stage to hug his grandfather with pride. Karan also thanked his grandfather for making him the man he has become today and playing a major part in shaping him as an actor.

