BRAWL ALERT: Jasleen calls Balraj ‘BANDAR’; he retaliates by calling her a ‘Chipkali’ in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

28 Feb 2020 12:16 PM

MUMBAI: Post the success of Bigg Boss 13, Colors’ rolled out a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The show is on the lines of a swayamvar wherein Paras and Shehnaaz are hunting for their prospective life partners.

While the format of the show that the girls have to impress Paras and boys have to impress Shehnaaz, the audience witnessed a unique connection and bond between Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu.

In the upcoming episodes, Jasleen will lash out strongly on Balraj Sayal as he has been linking Jasleena and Mayur.

Jasleen will lose her calm and will blast on Balraj and will call out names to her.

The fight will escalate and both will have a major war of words.

Jasleen will call Balraj a ‘bandar’ and will ask him to tie his hair to which Balraj will retaliate and ask her to complete her make-up which will furthermore irk Matharu.

Later, Jasleen will comment on Balraj’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi, to which Balraj will say, “Waha maine tere jaise bahot chipakkiya dekhi”.

Looks like the duo had a major fight.

