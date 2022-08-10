BREAKING! Choti Sardaarrni fame Avinesh Rekhi to play the lead in Shaika Films upcoming show Jhalli for Colors?

Avinesh Rekhi is roped in to play the lead in Shaika Films upcoming show Jhalli for Colors TV.


MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being made these days.

Every channel is gearing up for a new show.

Colors also has a great line up of shows in the upcoming days.

Shaika Films has produced some great shows in the past.

The popular production house is currently running a popular n long running shoe Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein ln Star Plus.

And now, Shaika Films is gearing up for a new show titled Jhalli.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Avinesh Rekhi is roped in for the lead role.

The actor will be seen as a protagonist in the upcoming show Jhalli.

Avinesh is a very well-known name in the television industry.

The actor has appeared in shows like Choti Saardarrni, Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji and Madhubala among others.

Well, it will be interesting to see what kind of role Avinesh will portray.

Also, we are keen to know who will be paired opposite the handsome hunk.

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Shaika Films Avinesh Rekhi Jhalli Colors tv


