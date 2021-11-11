BREAKING! Comedy Circus fame Lizaa Malik gets married to Delhi-based businessman Saurabh Pathak

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the showbiz world.

The wedding season has kickstarted and we are seeing how so many actors and actresses are getting married.

With the lockdown being eased, a lot of people are not losing out on chances and getting married after waiting for a very long time.

The latest one to join the marriage club is actress Lizaa Malik. Yes, you heard it right!

Lizaa has walked down the aisle with beau Saurabh Pathak.

The actress was dating Delhi-based businessman Saurabh Pathak and has taken wedding vows with him.

In one of her interviews, Lizaa had revealed that she had met Saurabh through a mutual friend when she had gone to Delhi to shoot for a single, soon after the lockdown was lifted. It was love at first sight for both of them.

Lizaa has featured in TV shows like Comedy Classes, Comedy Circus, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Dancing Queen.

The stunning diva is an actor and singer by profession.

Here's wishing Lizaa and Saurabh a happy married life!

