BREAKING! Dheeraj Dhoopar is NOT QUITTING Kundali Bhagya; may return soon

Well, around the portals the news has been surfacing that Dheeraj Dhoopar has quit the show and they have introduced Shakti Arora as the new lead. He is not replacing Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan but coming with a new character as Arjun in the show to add spice till Dheeraj is away.

Now, the exclusive news is that despite Dheeraj quitting the show that floats on media portals, he is coming back after a three months paternity break. As we all know he is soon to embrace parenthood with wifey Vinny Dhoopar, this is just a break to welcome his baby and soon return to the show after the small sabbatical.

This isn't the first time any actor taking a short break, Sharad had taken a break in Naagin 5 and Dheeraj had filled in for him in the show. We even saw, with Pandya Store, Akshay Kharodia had taken a month break to embrace parenthood instead of quitting the show.

Well, we are waiting to see how Dheeraj will return to the show.

