BREAKING! END of Abhira's track in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod to make an exit from the show? Rajan Shahi reacts

Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is likely to witness a generation leap which will mark the end of Abhira's story.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 14:32
eh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has been running on small screens for more than a decade is all set for a big change. 

It is learnt that the show is all set for a big generation leap. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30th August 2023 Written Episode Update: Akshu learns Abhir’s problem

Previously, the show underwent a leap about two years ago when Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi made an exit. 

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda stepped in as the new leads. 

And now, as per the latest reports, the makers are all set to introduce another generation leap of 20 years which will take the story forward. 

It is reportedly heard that the entire cast will be revamped and new cast will be introduced in the show. 

The reports further say that Harshad Chopda who is already rumoured to be quitting the show will apparently make an exit. 

He will be reportedly heading to Canada for a holiday. 

Meanwhile, Pranali is also expected to take an exit from the show. 

In one of her previous media interactions, when Pranali was asked about Harshad's exit, she revealed that she had no clue about it and wouldn't want to comment on the same. 

Amid all these speculations, ace TV producer Rajan Shahi finally broke his silence on the ongoing rumours and stated, ''No actor is quitting the show including Harshad and Pranali and that's the fact.''

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Healing! Abhir recognises Abhimanyu and Akshara's efforts

