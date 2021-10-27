BREAKING! Erica Fernandes FINALLY opens up about her EXIT from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as she bids an EMOTIONAL adieu to the show

MUMBAI: Since the past many days, there were strong rumours about Erica Fernandes quitting Kuch rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3.

While the actress was quizzed several times about it, she remained tight-lipped to date.

Erica is someone who has always been extremely sensible when it comes to speaking about her personal and professional life.

And now, after days of speculations, Erica has finally opened up about the same.

The actress shared a long post on her social media as she bids adieu to the show.

Take a look:

Erica spilled the beans on all the three seasons of Kuch rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi.

Well, this is definitely a very sad piece of news for all the diehard fans of Erica as she will be dearly missed.

Erica also gave a special mention to her co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Supirya Pilgaonkar who played pivotal roles alongside her in the show.

