BREAKING! Imlie: Did Sumbul and Fahmaan hint at Aryan and Imlie's wedding?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Imlie ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Also read: Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Aryan and Imlie save Aparna

Imlie played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Aryan portrayed by Fahmaan Khan has shared a video. Seems they both are hinting that wedding bells are soon going to ring for them. Dont belive? Check out this video, fans are surprised to see the character of

Check out the video:

Fans are surprised and shocked. Moreover, they are very excited to see them as a couple soon in the show. What's going to happen in the future if they get married for real?

Also read: Imlie: FACE OFF! Imlie vs. Malini, Imlie will not back out this time

In the previous episode, Imlie doesn’t allow the Tripathi family to leave the house. She tells Aparna that what is hers belongs to them only as she is the daughter of the house. On the other hand, Aryan would warn Malini and would tell her that if she doesn’t stop planning and plotting against Imlie, then he will ruin her as he will never allow anything to happen to Imlie.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com