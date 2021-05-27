Breaking! Kapil Nirmal and Chhavi Pandey roped in for &tv’s Shiv Puran?

MUMBAI: We are back with exciting news for all our ardent readers

Tellychakkar has often been the first one to break the news about upcoming shows and actors cast in them. This time we are back with an interesting update on And Tv’s soon to get launched show “Shiv Puran”.

Shiv Puran is produced by one of the most celebrated production houses Essel Vision. They are well known for their blockbuster Reality Shows on Zee Tv and who can forget the magic of Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah.

Essel Vision is back with a mythological show for their fans on And Tv, a little birdie told us that Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera fame Kapil Nirmal and Prem Bandhan’s Chhavi Pandey are all set to play the lead role of Shiv and Parvati in the show Shiv Puran. This fresh new pair seems promising for these divine characters.

Kapil Nirmal was last seen in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki for a small role, since then his fans have been waiting to see him back on screens, and Chhavi Pandey has already won hearts as Janki Shastri in Prem Bandhan. It will be a completely different genre for both to fit in together since they have often played quite family-oriented or light-hearted characters.

We couldn’t get Chhavi or Kapil for a comment.

What do you think about their pairing as Shiv and Parvati in the show?

