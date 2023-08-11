Breaking! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Shruti Choudhary bags the lead role in Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Shashi Sumeet Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors starring Shagun Pandey, tentatively titled, Mera Balam Thandedaar.

As per sources, Actress Shruti Choudhary has been roped in as the lead for the Shashi Sumeet Productions next for Colors.

Shruti is known for shows like Ishq Next Door, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Main Hoon Aparajita.

The show is supposed to be based around an honest cop played by Shagun, and his love story.

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal are the pioneers of the very prominent production house, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., which produces entertainment and reality shows for Indian television. Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Barrister Babu are just a few of its well-known works.

The production house has been at the forefront of telling stories that empower and bring a touch of reality with their marvelous storytelling and has been the name behind many successful shows.

