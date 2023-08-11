Breaking! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Shruti Choudhary bags the lead role in Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!

Colors channel has been churning out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time. A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 12:23
Shruti Choudhary

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Colors channel has been churning out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time.

As per sources, Shashi Sumeet Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors starring Shagun Pandey, tentatively titled, Mera Balam Thandedaar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Saif Moin roped in to be part of Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal TV

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actress Shruti Choudhary has been roped in as the lead for the Shashi Sumeet Productions next for Colors.

Shruti is known for shows like Ishq Next Door, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Main Hoon Aparajita.

The show is supposed to be based around an honest cop played by Shagun, and his love story.

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal are the pioneers of the very prominent production house, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., which produces entertainment and reality shows for Indian television. Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Barrister Babu are just a few of its well-known works.

The production house has been at the forefront of telling stories that empower and bring a touch of reality with their marvelous storytelling and has been the name behind many successful shows.

Are you excited to watch the new show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show

Colors Colors tv Shagun Pandey Mera Balam Thanedar Shruti Choudhary Main Hoon Aparajita Ishq Mein Marjawan Shashi Sumeet Productions Diya Aur Baati Hum Punar Vivah Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Barrister Babu Nazara Ishara TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 12:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
Exclusive! Hemant was initially supposed to be a positive person but now, I like how he is well layered with grey shades: Vishal Nayak on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si is an off-beat show. The Star Plus serial stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the...
Exclusive: Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali bags Shagun Pandey – Shruti Choudhary starrer Mere Baam Thanedaar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering latest information from the world of...
Must Read! Why Tiger 3 is an important film for Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the leading role is the talk of the town...
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein was a deserving show and should have got more traction: Rohini Naik
MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein was an unconventional show but sadly, it will be going off-air soon. The Star Plus show’s...
Breaking! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Shruti Choudhary bags the lead role in Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Must Read! Why Tiger 3 is an important film for Salman Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charu
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
Vishal Nayak
Exclusive! Hemant was initially supposed to be a positive person but now, I like how he is well layered with grey shades: Vishal Nayak on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali
Exclusive: Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali bags Shagun Pandey – Shruti Choudhary starrer Mere Baam Thanedaar
Rohini Naik
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein was a deserving show and should have got more traction: Rohini Naik
Manasvi
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I was shocked and upset to see when Samarth was objectifying me, no one took a stand for me and took it so casually, I was hurt” - Manasvi Mamgai
Neil
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! This Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant advices Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma