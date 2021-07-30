BREAKING: Mishmee Das, Manav Sachdev and Priyanka Nayan BAG Zee TV's Rishton Ka Manjha?

Mumbai: Zee TV's introduced its new show Rishton Ka Manjha recently, the show will have a backdrop of Kolkata where two people will struggle in the outside world for survival.

Their life is told to be full of challenges and chaos around their love story.

It was earlier updated that Aanchal Goswami, Krushal Ahuja and Nandini Chatterjee are in pivotal roles.

Now we have been exclusively updated that Mishmee Das, Manav Sachdev and Priyanka Nayan have been roped in a pivotal role in the show.

It will be interesting to see what role will the starlets play in the show.

