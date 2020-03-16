BREAKING! Molkki's Parimal Bhattacharya JOINS the cast of Hotstar's Aashiqana

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

Gul Khan has been the name behind iconic shows like Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo, Ishqbaaz, Nazar, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Ishq Par Zor Nahi. Four Lions Production is helmed by her.

Gul Khan's new show for Disney + Hotstar, Aashiqana has been doing wonders on the platform, fans are loving Yash and Chikki's chemistry in the show.

The cop series has kept the fans hooked to the screens with their nail-bitting twists and now the breaking is that Parimal Bhattacharya is all set to enter the series in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

