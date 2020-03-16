BREAKING! Molkki's Parimal Bhattacharya JOINS the cast of Hotstar's Aashiqana

Gul Khan has been the name behind iconic shows like Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo, Ishqbaaz, Nazar, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Ishq Par Zor Nahi. Four Lions Production is helmed by her. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 13:28
BREAKING! Molkki's Parimal Bhattacharya JOINS the cast of Hotstar's Aashiqana

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

Also read: https:Exclusive! Rasha Kirmani roped in for Varun Prabhudayal Gupta’s Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the digital industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Gul Khan has been the name behind iconic shows like Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo, Ishqbaaz, Nazar, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Ishq Par Zor Nahi. Four Lions Production is helmed by her.

Gul Khan's new show for Disney + Hotstar, Aashiqana has been doing wonders on the platform, fans are loving Yash and Chikki's chemistry in the show.

The cop series has kept the fans hooked to the screens with their nail-bitting twists and now the breaking is that Parimal  Bhattacharya is all set to enter the series in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the series?

Also read: https:Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for web series The Great Wedding of Munnes

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Zayn Ibad Khan Sai Ketan Rao Geeta Tyagi Khushi Dubey Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Gul Khan Ishqbaaz Imlie StarPlus Disney + Hotstar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 13:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manushi gives this big deal to Manjiri, will she accept it?
MUMBAI: In a brief period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Sexiness! Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is sure to steal your heart with her sizzling hot looks
MUMBAI:Aditi Bhatia stole the hearts of the audience with her killer looks and stellar performances. She started her...
Imlie: BIG BIG TWIST! Cheeni brings Aryan home to meet Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta has shared a cryptic post on social media this morning accusing Bollywood actor Nana Patekar...
Spy Bahu: Exclusive! Sejal to EXPOSE the real face of Mahira, what will Yohan do?
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
BREAKING! Molkki's Parimal Bhattacharya JOINS the cast of Hotstar's Aashiqana
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.Also read: https:...
Recent Stories
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Latest Video