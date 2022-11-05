BREAKING NEWS: Jaya Bhattacharya, Dipti Sahni and Saksham Arya roped in for ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho’s Hara Sindoor!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

(Also Read:Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung roped in for Hara Sindoor on Atrangii - Dekhte Raho)

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho. The channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.

Now, a new show gets launched on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor. We already reported that Himanshu Bamzai has bagged the negative lead role in the show. We saw the actor in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films.

Well, now we have another update hitting our news desk.

Sources inform us that Jaya Bhattacharya, Dipti Sahni and Saksham Arya have bagged the show.

Jaya is a renowned name in the television industry and has been a part of shows like

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Jhansi Ki Rani, Gangaa, Thapki Pyar Ki and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among a host of other shows. As for Dipti, she has been seen in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Saksham has been a part of projects in the likes of commercial ads and shoots.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for all the latest updates.

(Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor )