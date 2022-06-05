EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar JOIN the cast of Vibhu Agarwal 's Parshuram

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram. 

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead, titled Parshuram. Also, Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar are roped in the show for interesting characters. Further details are yet to be disclosed. The show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh. 

Now, a new show gets launched on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the lead for the show is Ankit Gera, we saw the dapper in Molkki previously. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! BALH2's Aman Maheshwari and Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan JOIN the cast of Parshuram on ATRANGII-DEKHTE RAHO

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
 

Vishal Aditya Singh Rahul jethwa Swarnim Neema Anish raikar Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Aman Maheshwari Gajendra Chauhan Vibhu Agarwal Parshuram TellyChakkar
