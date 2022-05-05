EXCLUSIVE! BALH2's Aman Maheshwari and Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan JOIN the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Parshuram on StarPlusStarPlus

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on StarPlus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE! BALH2's Aman Maheshwari and Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan JOIN the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Parshuram on StarPl

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Breaking: Zebby Singh to play the male lead in Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar’s next on Colors?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for StarPlus again.

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead,  titled Parshuram. Also, Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar are roped in the show for interesting characters. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

Now the breaking news is that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 's Aman Maheshwari and Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan have joined the cast of the show in pivotal roles, further details about their characters are yet to be unveiled. 

The show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh. 

Also read: BREAKING! Kunal Jaisingh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 18:05

