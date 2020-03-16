BREAKING NEWS: Kumkum Bhagya actress Shivani Sopori bags Voot’s Cyber Vaar!

We already reported that Manish Naggdev who is known for portraying the role of Chinu on Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Adarsh Thakur in Begusarai, has bagged a new project. According to our sources, the actor has been roped in for Voot’s upcoming crime-based episodic show titled Cyber Vaar.
As reported by us, Mohit Malik, who is known for his stints as Bharat in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki, and Sikandar Singh Gill in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is all set to make his digital debut along with popular actress Sanaya Irani.

He will depict a senior inspector who solves cases of crime. The project is being bankrolled by Tanveer Bookwala, who has produced popular series Asur on Voot, and directed by Ankush Bhatt. The series will star Amitabh Ghanekar, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Rahulram Manchanda, Aleeza Khan, and Neha Khan.

Well, we now have news that actress Shivani Sopori, who is known for her stint in webseries Mirzapur and TV show, Sharmaji Namkeen, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Kumkum Bhagya has been roped in for the project.

