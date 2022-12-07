BREAKING NEWS! Sharmila Shinde and Akshay Kelkar to RETURN to Colors' Nima Denzongpa?

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her life and moves to another state. 20 years later, we see Nima, a mother of 3 daughters, also helping raise Krish, Virat’s son, while working in the Goenka household.

Currently, Mona and Priyal will be going out and that’s when Nima will come and question them. She will ask Mona where she is going and she will say that she is not accountable to ask her anything. That’s when the police will enter the house and ask the culprit who gave him money to kill Nima and Virat. To which he would say it was Mona and Priyal and the police will be all set to arrest them.

(Also read - Nima Denzongpa: Mysterious! Scared Nima and Manya fail to show Virat proof of what’s been happening in the house, Virat puzzled)

Roy will try to kill Alok and will question him as to why he betrayed him at the last moment. That’s when Alok will tell Roy that he had to do all this as Nima had come to know it's real and hence he had to put the blame on Mona and Priyal.

He tells him how he planned everything and put everything on Mona and Priyal as he had no other option left. Alok gives Roy the entire amount for which he was signed and tells him to go away from here and to never return. Nima is unaware that Alok is the culprit and the person who wants to kill her and Virat.

Now, the breaking news is that Suresh and Tulika aka Sharmila Shinde and Akshay Kelkar are all set to return to the show. Their return shall bring a massive twist in Nima and Virat's life. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

(Also read - Nima Denzongpa: Mysterious! Scared Nima and Manya fail to show Virat proof of what’s been happening in the house, Virat puzzled)

Are you all excited about the return?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar