BREAKING! Not Divyanka Tripathi or Devoleena Bhattacharjee but Disha Parmar locked for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is now bringing you a super amazing update before we wrap up our day.

There has been a lot of buzz about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2.

While Nakuul Mehta is finalised as the lead of the show, there were several rumours about the female lead.

And now, we have exclusively learned that apparently Disha Parmar is locked for the female lead on the show.

ALSO READ: MUST-WATCH! Disha Parmar asks if Siddharth Shukla will enter Bigg Boss house every season, here's what Jasmin Bhasin has to say

Disha will once again romance Nakuul in this popular franchise's second season.

Nakuul and Disha had already become extremely famous and their on-screen pairing was being loved by the viewers in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai - Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

It will be a treat for the fans of Disha and Nakuul who might share the screen once again for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

How excited are you to see Disha and Nakuul together? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ouch! Disha Parmar questioned by netizens for not wearing sindoor and wedding ring