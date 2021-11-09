BREAKING! Pandya Parivaar comes in SUPPORT of Alice Kaushik over this RUMOUR about her

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Well, recently an article made rounds on the internet from a well-known portal talking about Alice Kaushik's journey in the show Pandya Store and how the makers were keen on taking some strict decisions. Well, turns out it isn't the case and the article is only defaming the actress.

Alice took to her Instagram and opened up on how the article was spreading wrong information about her and misleading the audience about her. Here's what she had to say:

Her onscreen co-stars aka Pandya Parivaar also came in support of her and shared notes on Instagram revealing that Alice is a completely different person and not how the article portrays her. Kanwar Dhillon and his brother Karan made sure that Alice isn't affected by the article and also confronted the writer through their stories. Check out what everyone had to say about this issue.

Well, we are sending more power to Alice Kaushik and can't wait to see Raavi unveil her romantic side to not only Shiva but also to the whole world that has been waiting to see it.

