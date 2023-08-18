Breaking! Popular Bengali Actress Ankeeta Chakraborty roped in for Magic Moments Motion Pictures Next for Star Plus, Jannat!

Magic Moments Motion Pictures is a renowned production house, known for creating groundbreaking shows in the Bengali landscape since 2010
Ankeeta Chakraborty

Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. The channel has a couple of new shows lined up, all set for release and some are in the pre-production stage.

As per reports, Magic Moments Motion Pictures is coming up with another Hindi show, which will be an adaptation of their popular show Jol Nupur, The show will air on Star Plus and as per reports will star Hiba Nawab, Kruhsal Ahuja, and Chandani Sharma as the leads.

As per sources, Ankeeta Chakraborty who is a very popular actress working in the Bengali cinema and shows, has been roped in for the show. 

Ankeeta is known for her work in shows like Indrani, Bhoomikanya and so many more, and has also starred in the Byomkesh film series.

The casting of the show has been done by ace casting director Arya Piyussh Rawatt, who has been responsible for the casting of some iconic shows.

It is also being reported that the tentative title of the show is Jannat. 

Some of the shows produced by Magic Moments Motions Pictures in the Bengali landscape include Ishti Kutum, Jol Nupur, Chokher Tara Tui, Sreemoyee, Mohor, Kora Pakhi, Khorkuto, Desher Maati, Dhulokona and Ekka Dokka. 

They are the names behind Sreemoye, which is the original story while Anupama is a Hindi adaptation.

Their first Hindi TV show was Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey in collaboration with Cockrow and Shaika Productions.

