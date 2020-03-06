Breaking: Rashami Desai to replace Jasmin Bhasin in Colors' Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Here's a super breaking news from the desk of TellyChakkar!

Actress Rashami Desai, who gained immense popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is back in action.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Rashami has been roped in for TV's popular supernatural drama Naagin 4, produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Our sources inform that Rashami has replaced Jasmin Bhasin and she will now play the role of Nayantara in Naagin 4.

Rashami and Jasmin have shared screen space together in Colors' Dil Se Dil Tak. However, it is speculated that both the actreses have not been in good terms. And look the irony now that Rashami has replaced Jasmin in the show.

We hear that Rashami is expected to begin her shoots from tomorrow and her entry is most likely to air this Sunday.

Interestingly, after Uttaran, viewers can watch Rashami again playing a negative shaded role.

We could not get through Rashami for a comment.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. Another actress whose character will soon come to an end in the show is of Sayantani Ghosh.

