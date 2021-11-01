Breaking: Samir Soni and Saurabh Shukla in Applause Entertainment’s next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been putting its best foot forward to keep its readers in loop with all the masala, gossip and information related to the television, digital and Bollywood world.

Here we are back with another exciting update from the world of OTT.

Applause Entertainment headed by Sameer Nair has bankrolled many web-series like Mind the Malhotras, Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office, Udan Patolas, Hello Mini, Scam 1992 and many more are working on their new project.

According to our sources, Applause Entertainment is bringing a new film for one of the leading OTT platforms.

We hear that the film will star noted and talented actors Saurabh Shukla and Samir Soni.

Saurabh Shukla is famous for his roles in Satya, Yuva, Barfi!, Jolly LLB, Kick, PK, Jolly LLB 2 and Raid while Samir Soni is known for his stint in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka and last seen in ALTBalaji’s Puncch Beat.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!