BREAKING! Sasural Genda Phool 2's Jiten Lalwani ENTERS Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

Sai and Virat decide to consummate their marriage where Sai gets pregnant and the good news is disclosed soon. More than anyone else Bhavani will be happy for the heir of the family and her grandchild.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 15:00
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

The current track has been bringing some massive twists for the viewers and now we have the breaking news that Sasural Genda Phool's Jiten Lalwani will be entering the show in a pivotal role. He shall be associated with Sai's academics and hospital. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

Latest Video