BREAKING! Sasural Genda Phool 2's Jiten Lalwani ENTERS Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

The current track has been bringing some massive twists for the viewers and now we have the breaking news that Sasural Genda Phool's Jiten Lalwani will be entering the show in a pivotal role. He shall be associated with Sai's academics and hospital. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in the show, As Bhavani break all ties with Virat and Sai they decide to do something. Sai knows Bhavani wants a baby from them that is the heir of the Chavan family. Hence Sai requests Virat to consummate marriage with her. He agrees and they decide to consummate their marriage where Sai gets pregnant and the good news is disclosed soon. More than anyone else Bhavani will be happy for the heir of the family and her grandchild.

