Breaking: Shoaib Ibrahim to play the male lead in Ashvini Yardi’s next?

MUMBAI: Few more days and we enter into the New Year 2022. A lot of producers are working on their new show for the coming year.

One of them is talented producer Ashvini Yardi, who has bankrolled popular shows like Jamai Raja, Waris and web-series like Chopsticks, Masaba Masaba, Jamai 2.0 and many more.

We hear that Ashvini is bringing her new show for Colors with an interesting storyline.

Our sources inform that actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who gained immense popularity with character portrayal as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka, will most likely play the male lead in the show.

(Also read: WHAT! Dipika Kakkar clears the rumors about her pregnancy, says “I am getting to know about the good news in my life from you guys”)

Shoaib has also been part of shows like Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Ishq Mein Marjawan and In January 2019, he made his debut into Bollywood industry with the movie Battalion 609 as Kamraj Mishra.

We could get through Shoaib and Ashvini for a comment.

On a personal front, Shoaib is happily married to popular TV actress Dipika Kakar. There's no suspense that Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka, and fell in love and the rest is history.

(Also read: OMG! Dipika Kakkar reveals why Shoaib Ibrahim broke down during their wedding!)