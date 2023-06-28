Breaking! Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Challang confirmed to go off-air, will wrap up the shoot on this date!

Megha Ray is an actor to look out for. She has been in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 19:27
Sapno Ki Challang

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of today who is determined to succeed in her dream company, and she has one simple question to ask – why can’t a girl take her Sapnon ki Chhalaang to an alien city to accomplish this? 

Megha Ray is an actor to look out for. She has been in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

ALSO READ:Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Big Twist! Radhika gets angry at Sumit, latter likes her

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update. As per sources, the show is wrapping up, and the news had been floating around for a while but we now have confirmation.

The show will wrap up the shoot tomorrow, and as per sources, the cast and the crew will shoot their last scenes tomorrow.

The show also stars, Kashish Duggal, Alma Hussein, Punit Bangia, Sadhwi Majumdar and more.

The show does have a dedicated fan following and they truly loved the character of Radhika and her journey.

While there has been no known reason why the show is going off-air but fans are definitely upset.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: New Trouble! Suman and Badi to come and stay with Radhika and the roommates


 

Megha Ray Invictus T Mediaworks Nilanjana Purkayasstha Herumb Khot Chhalang Sony TV new show Durr Ki Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii Sony LIV Pyumori Mehta Ghosh Sadhwi majumdar Sanjeev rathore Harish Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 19:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Before SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases, let’s look at the top five opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan’s films
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha is all set to release tomorrow. The film has created...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Savi comes home, Bhavani gives a tight slap
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots...
Vanshaj: Objection! Dhanraj and DJ against Bhanu's decision
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans....
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Pushpa furious with Ashwin, keeps a condition in order to forgive him
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: High Drama Veer furious with everyone for hiding the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Exclusive! “The bond between a mother and daughter is the fresh thing in this 1920 out of all 5” Barkha Bisht
MUMBAI: Actress Barkha Bisht is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the...
Recent Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! Before SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases, let’s look at the top five opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan’s films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad Chopda
BEAUTIFUL! Meet Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's real life family
Ayesha Singh
OMG! Ayesha Singh pens an emotional note for THESE special people, as her journey comes to an end on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Shocking! Akansha Puri breaks her silence on her break up with Paras Chhabra and pours her heart to J
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Shocking! Akansha Puri breaks her silence on her break up with Paras Chhabra and pours her heart to Jad Hadid says “I didn’t get a closure in my relationship and I was used and hurt”
Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Actress Anushka Srivastava of Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is inspired by Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Sheezan Khan
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan gets eliminated from the show; meet the top eight contestants of the show?
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon to grace the show to promote their upcoming serial “Baarsatein”