Breaking! Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Challang confirmed to go off-air, will wrap up the shoot on this date!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of today who is determined to succeed in her dream company, and she has one simple question to ask – why can’t a girl take her Sapnon ki Chhalaang to an alien city to accomplish this?

Megha Ray is an actor to look out for. She has been in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update. As per sources, the show is wrapping up, and the news had been floating around for a while but we now have confirmation.

The show will wrap up the shoot tomorrow, and as per sources, the cast and the crew will shoot their last scenes tomorrow.

The show also stars, Kashish Duggal, Alma Hussein, Punit Bangia, Sadhwi Majumdar and more.

The show does have a dedicated fan following and they truly loved the character of Radhika and her journey.

While there has been no known reason why the show is going off-air but fans are definitely upset.

