BREAKING! Sony TV's Kaamnaa to wrap up soon

Sony TV's show Kaamnaa which started on a grand note last year in November has been working wonders.

The show stars Manav Gohil, Chandni Sharma and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles.

Well, Kaamnaa has seen its ups and downs in terms of the storyline and TRPs.

And now, we have a sad piece of news to share with the ardent fans of the show.

Kaamnaa which had a good run for more than 6 months is all set to wrap up soon. Yes, you heard it right!

As per our close sources, Kaamnaa will be wrapping up within 10 to 12 days.

The show is currently produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The show revolves around a simple middle-class couple, Manav and Akanksha Bajpayee and a rich businessman, Vaibhav Kapoor. Manav and Akanksha have different ideologies about money, while Vaibhav is obsessed with Akanksha.

Kaamnaa is said to be inspired from ARY Digital's popular TV show, Meray Paas Tum Ho.

