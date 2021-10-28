BREAKING! Team Barrister Babu to shoot their last EPISODE today, ahead of shoot Pravisht and the Directors head to Siddhivinayak Temple

MUMBAI: Colors’ Barrister Babu has gained popularity with its attempt at highlighting societal norms, taboos, and superstitions. They also try to give an effective solution to these issues and educate their viewers on right and wrong.

Yes, it is true Barrister Babu will be going off-air, the show will be replaced by Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh starrer Sirf Tum. The fans had tried their best to save the show but its end was right around the corner.

Now, the breaking news is that Barrister Babu is all set to shoot their last episode today. Pravisht, the Director Mangesh Kanthale and the team head to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. This would be one last time to see the team sharing BTS for Barrister Babu.

Currently, in the show, there is a major twist in the story with Mallika's entry in Roy Choudhary Mission. She has been blackmailing Batuk to do everything she wants or else she will reveal his truth about disguising as Anirudh in front of Bondita. We can't wait to see what more twists are in store for the viewers before they end the show.

